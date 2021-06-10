UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $87,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Carrier Global by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Carrier Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 693,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 84,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

