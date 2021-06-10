UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Global Payments worth $110,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

