UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UDR were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

