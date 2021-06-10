UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PATH. Barclays lifted their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

