UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $13.35 on Monday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

