United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.01 ($49.42).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ETR UTDI traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €33.85 ($39.82). The stock had a trading volume of 140,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

