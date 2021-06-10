United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

UMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 71.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 166.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.