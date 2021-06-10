United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,827. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,614,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

