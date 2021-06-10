United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-27.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

NYSE UNFI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,614,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

