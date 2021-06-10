United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $222.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

