United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $232.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.17.

NYSE:UPS opened at $201.06 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

