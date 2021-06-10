United Parcel Service’s (UPS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $224.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.17.

NYSE UPS opened at $201.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

