United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Shares Up 0%

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34. 23,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 17,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

