Urus (URUS) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.62 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Urus has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $14.09 or 0.00037783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00889421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.40 or 0.08828304 BTC.

Urus Profile

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

