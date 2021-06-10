Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.48 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002458 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $93.48 million and $4.38 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00185033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00200349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.07 or 0.01298807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,937.58 or 0.99507777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 105,317,168 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.