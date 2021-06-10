Vail Resorts, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($3.46) Per Share (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.64).

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

NYSE MTN opened at $319.94 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.64 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

