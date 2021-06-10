VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.62. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40.

