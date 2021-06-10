Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,361,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,197,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

