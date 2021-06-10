Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,325,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 126,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,562,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $226.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,219. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $228.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.57.

