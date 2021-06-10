Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

