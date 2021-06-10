Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $113,430.00.

PCVX stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -7.93. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.