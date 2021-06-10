Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

VEC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 52,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,065. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

