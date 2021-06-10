Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. 1,022,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

