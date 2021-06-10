Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verint Systems stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $477,488.28. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

