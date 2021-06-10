Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

