Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Verisk Analytics worth $48,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

