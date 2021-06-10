Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CFO Acquires $49,450.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

