Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CFO Acquires $49,450.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
