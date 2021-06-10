VerusCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,955.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $73.37 million and approximately $66,955.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00221178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00210671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01403587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,028.66 or 1.00248808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,659,129 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

