Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Up 4%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.23. Approximately 249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 441,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $7,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,528,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $5,289,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $6,611,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

