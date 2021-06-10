Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $622.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post $622.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $566.80 million. Viasat reported sales of $530.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,649. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,278.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,511,000 after purchasing an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viasat by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,434,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

