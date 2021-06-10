VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after buying an additional 305,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,451,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.