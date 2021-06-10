Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,690 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.87.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

