Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 121,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $785.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

