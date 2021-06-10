Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:FOR opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

