Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,062,369 shares of company stock valued at $34,791,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

