Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $5,139,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,418.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 211,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $1,379,205 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.