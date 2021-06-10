Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

