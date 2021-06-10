Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Energizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Energizer by 144.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after buying an additional 591,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

