Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $44.98. Approximately 7,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,420,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Specifically, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,803 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of -1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.21.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

