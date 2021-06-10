Virtu Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,030% compared to the average volume of 364 put options.

VIRT stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.