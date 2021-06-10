Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. XXEC Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of V traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.72. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $453.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

