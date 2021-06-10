Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of V opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $452.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

