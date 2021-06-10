Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VPG. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $488.60 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.