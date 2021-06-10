Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,267 ($16.55) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 807 ($10.54).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VTY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,275.80 ($16.67).

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,264 ($16.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

