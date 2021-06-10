VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of VMware by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.12. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,586 shares of company stock worth $21,679,045. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

