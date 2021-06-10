Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $80.23 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

