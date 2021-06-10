Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 18,204 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 308.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,892,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,193,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 57,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISCA opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

