Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 183.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $476.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

