Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 117.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Anaplan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Anaplan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,150 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

