Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,290 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

